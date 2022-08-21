TAHIR NIAZ

Fawad calls for MPs’ panel to probe Gill’s ‘torture’ claims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday called for formation of an independent parliamentary panel to investigate the PTI leadership’s allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff of party chairman Imran Khan, during the police custody.

The former information minister suggested the names of PTI’s Shireen Mazari, PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and PML-N’s Khwaja Saad Rafique to probe the custodial torture claims. “In my personal opinion, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Dr. Shireen Mazari should be part of the panel to investigate the torture being inflicted on Shahbaz Gill, and to bring those involved in it to the forefront,” he wrote.

“This way, there would be no accusations of the panel being pro-PTI either,” he added. “These people have a point of view on torture, which is independent of their parties’ narrative […] hence, they should be given the responsibility of inquiring the events,” he said on twitter.

Earlier, the PTI leader also handed over ‘evidence’ of Gill being allegedly tortured to the Islamabad Police on Saturday. Several PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Ali Nawaz Awan reached the Police Line Headquarters and handed over the evidence to the authorities.

While speaking to the media, Awan said the party had photographic evidence which was submitted to the police. Raja Khurram Nawaz said that statements have been recorded in this regard and justice will soon be served after the evidence is presented in the Islamabad High Court.

On Friday, PTI chief Imran Khan had said in a tweet that his chief of staff was being physically and sexually abused in custody. He vowed that he would leave no stone unturned to bring to justice those who were responsible for mentally and physically torturing his aide. The PTI leader was arrested earlier this month from Bani Gala Chowk in Islamabad, on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state, days after his controversial remarks aired on a TV channel went viral on social media.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Punjab govt decides to renovate Rawalpindi Gymkhana on modern lines

Karachi

Rs1.5 billion released for repair, construction of roads: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi

No further delay will be tolerated in LG polls: JI

Karachi

Enraged people take to streets against power outages

Karachi

Army troops start relief operations in rain-hit areas of Sindh

Karachi

80pc rainwater drained from Hyderabad, claims Memon

Karachi

Badin declared calamity-hit

International

Islamists kill 12 in Somali hotel attack

International

Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test

Entertainment

Cineworld shares plunge on bankruptcy fears

1 of 9,887

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More