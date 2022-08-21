News Desk

Fawad Chaudhry demands more administrative units to deal with floods

Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday stressed the need for formation of more administrative units to deal with flash floods in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the floods have wreaked havoc in Sindh and Balochistan and the provincial governments have failed to provide relief.

“This has once again exposed the delimitations of the provincial governments and there is now need for new administrative units to deal with it,” he said.

He added that there are no chances of improving the governance if more administrative units are not formed.

On August 20, eight more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to details, PDMA told on Tuesday that six more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 216. A total of 98 men, 53 women, and 65 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

The recent eight deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours in the Jafaerabad area of Balochistan.

Moreover, 93 people suffered injuries due to floods in the past three days. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

A total of 26,567 homes were damaged and 7,167 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

