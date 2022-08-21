Fawad Khalil vows to win squash laurels for Pakistan

PESHAWAR – Fawad Khalil, the emerging talented squash player from Peshawar, who performed prominently in Pakistan’s junior U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories and maintained his position in the top three positions in the rankings till the age of 19. Fawad Khalil also played for Peshawar University in the Pakistan Inter-University Championship and won the championship several times. He has also played on behalf of WAPDA and Pakistan Railways. In 2019, he participated in the National Games Peshawar and won the bronze medal and recently participated in the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Drive and won the gold medal. Fawad went to America and nowadays he is improving his world ranking by performing well in squash competitions in America. He has played in squash Academy Satellite Series in Columbia, Maryland and after the first victory over USA opponent by score of 3-0, he advanced to the second round and then won over another USA opponent and reached quaterfinals of the tournament, and got 6th position in overall 36 players from different countries. He said: “I will play my best squash and get best training from Shahid Zaman to achieve the lost glory for Pakistan.”