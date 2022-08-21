News Desk

Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test

HELSINKI   –    Finland’s prime minister has said she has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing the leader dancing with a Finnish popstar.

Sanna Marin, 36, came under fire this week after a leaked video showed her partying, with some politicians saying she should be tested for narcotics. At a news conference, Ms Marin said she had taken the test and expects the results next week.

The prime minister repeated her denials that she has ever taken drugs. “I did nothing illegal,” she told reporters in Helsinki.

