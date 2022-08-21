News Desk

Florence Pugh makes shocking revelations about her ‘raspy’ voice

ROME    –    Little Women star Florence Pugh is known for her “raspy voice” and it’s because of her rare medical condition “Tracheomalacia” that impacted her “breathing”. According to Independent report, the Oscar nominee reflected on her illness and its impact on her childhood on a reality television series Running Wild With Bear Grylls on Monday’s episode.  “We were in Spain because I have a breathing issue, and when I was younger they kind of just advised that a hotter climate would be better, so my family moved to Spain,” disclosed the 26-year-old. The Don’t Worry Darling actress continued, “I have asthma and I have this thing called tracheomalacia as well. And so from a young age, I’ve just had a different breathing system.” “Now as an adult, unless I get ill, it doesn’t really affect me as intensely as it did when I was younger,” explained the Black Widow star.

 Pugh mentioned that it’s for lifetime and therefore, she “makes sure to take precautions to keep herself away from respiratory problems”.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actress confirmed her breakup with Scrubs actor Zach Braff after three years of dating per Harper’s Bazaar.

More Stories
Islamabad

Punjab govt decides to renovate Rawalpindi Gymkhana on modern lines

Karachi

Rs1.5 billion released for repair, construction of roads: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi

No further delay will be tolerated in LG polls: JI

Karachi

Enraged people take to streets against power outages

Karachi

Army troops start relief operations in rain-hit areas of Sindh

Karachi

80pc rainwater drained from Hyderabad, claims Memon

Karachi

Badin declared calamity-hit

International

Islamists kill 12 in Somali hotel attack

International

Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test

Entertainment

Cineworld shares plunge on bankruptcy fears

1 of 10,992

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More