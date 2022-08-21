Girl commits suicide over domestic issue

SARGODHA – A girl committed suicide over a domestic issue here on Saturday in Wanphchraan area near Naveed Colony. Police said Aysha,16, consumed poisonous pills and she was shifted to a local hospital where she died. Later on, the body was handed over to the family.

12 CRIMINALS NETTED

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 12 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession. During a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested two proclaimed offenders and a court absconder wanted in various cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police have also arrested nine drug peddlers and two illegal weapon holders and recovered 409 liter liquor, 78 gram hashish, four pistols, two rifles and bullets. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Two dacoits held, weapons recovered in FAISALABAD

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two dacoits and recovered weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested two accused, including Akbar and Nasir. The accused were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Police recovered cash, weapons, mobile phones and other items while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, City Jaranwala police also arrested 13 accused, including Dano Kumhar, who were wanted to the police in a double murder case. The accused had killed their two rivals on Defense View Road 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, the body of a young man was found from Gogera Branch Canal in Jaranwala Sadr police limits.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday that some passersby spotted corpse of a 30-year-old man floating on surface of canal water and informed the area police. The police fished out the body with the help of rescue team and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem. Further investigation was under way, said police.

Two die in Narowal accident

Two young men were killed when a dumper hit their motorcycle in Narowal on Saturday.

Reportedly, a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle on New Lahore Road, Narowal. As a result, two young men who were riding the two-wheeler died on the spot. The victims were the teenagers. However, the police could not identify them as yet.