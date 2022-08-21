Our Staff Reporter

Girl student of BKMC found dead mysteriously

Mardan – A girl student of fourth semester of Bacha Khan Medical College belonging to Swat died mysteriously in a hostel room, hospital and police sources said.

The sources said that the student, daughter of Muhammad Yaqoob resident of Batora Saidu Sharif Swat, student of fourth semester was found dead in her hostel room.  The college staff broke the door of her room and recovered dead body.  The dead body was shifted to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) for autopsy.

Later on, the dead boy of the girl student was handed over to her relatives. Sheikh Maltoon Town Police Station registered a case and started investigations.

