Staff Reporter

I-Day Strength Lifting, Incline Benchpress C’ship today

Lahore    –   The 75th Independence Day Men & Women Strength Lifting and Incline Benchpress Championship 2022 will be held at the Punjab Stadium’s National Strength Lifting Club today (Sunday). The Punjab Strength Lifting Association (PSLA) is organizing the event, which will start at 10:00am. Two teams Punjab Green and Punjab White will compete in the event. Sixth boys and girls will participate in it. PSLF Chairman Haji Manzoor Shaheen Rupal will grace the occasion as chief guest while other notables present on the occasion will be Waqas Zafar, M Imran Ali Butt, Sohail Javed Butt, Shahzadi Gulfam.

The chief guest along with other guests of honour will distribute medals and certificates among the winners. Technical officials will be Ms Saher Saleem, international strength lifter Aqeel Javed Butt, who will also be chairman organizing committee.

