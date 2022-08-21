Imran Khan warned IG, DIG Islamabad of legal action: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday clarified that party Chairman Imran Khan did not threaten IG and DIG of Islamabad police and rather called for legal action against them.

Speaking during a press conference, Fawad said that announcing a legal action against IG Islamabad is not threatening anyone.

He asked the Islamabad police to clarify if they are not behind torture on Shahbaz Gill then who is behind it. “Shahbaz Gill has shown torture marks to judge during hearing,” he said. “Why government is running from independent probe into torture allegations.”

He shared that Rana Sanaullah has also threatened chief secretary after being named in the Model Town incident.

“One speech of Imran Khan is enough to rattle them,” he said, adding that they were conspiring to disqualify Imran Khan, however, his ouster from politics will leave nothing in the country’s politics.

Fawad Chaudhry welcomed Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan and said that they have no issue with it rather the issue is if he would be presented before court on his return or not. “There is no way of deal to ensure a safe return of Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding that a constitutional amendment will be required to ensure Nawaz’s return to political arena.