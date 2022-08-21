Imran khan’s nomination papers challenged in PHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran khan’s nomination papers were challenged in Peshawar High Court (PHC) Appellate Tribunal on Sunday.

The petition stated that the PTI Chairman did not submit the price and tax return of the items taken from Toshakhana, adding that Imran Khan is not ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ (honest and righteous) and he should be disqualified.

PHC Justice Ijaz Anwar will hear the petition against the former Prime Minister on Monday.