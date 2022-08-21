Islamabad police hits back at Imran’s ‘threats’

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Sunday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his ‘threats and allegations’ against the department.

While addressing a public rally at F-9 Park yesterday (Saturday), the former premier had alleged that attempts were being made to “scare everyone off by torturing Shahbaz Gill”.

Imran had also claimed that when the PTI had approached the Islamabad police and Adiala jail authorities to inquire who was involved in torturing Gill, they simply replied that they had received orders from the “top”.

“We will not let [the] inspector general (IG) and deputy inspector general (DIG) Islamabad off the hook,” he had added.

Responding to the allegations today, the capital police said that it will “continue to perform its duties diligently” and that “anyone making threats and allegations will be dealt with according to the law”.

Reiterating its commitment to serving the nation, the police also stated that it had “taken an oath to serve the country at all times” and added that “all officers and personnel are rendering their services with full responsibility and will continue to do so”.

“ICT police as an institution will take legal action against all false allegations,” the statement said.

It is pertinent to note that on Saturday, the coalition parties of the incumbent government had urged the superior judiciary to take immediate notice of the ex-PM’s threat to a female judge during his speech delivered during the rally as well.

During the rally, Imran had alleged that Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew that Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. He had threatened to take action against the judge along with Islamabad police officials.