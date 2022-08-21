Medical board examining Shahbaz Gill changed again: sources

The federal government has once again changed members of a medical board examining PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that the new four-member board will submit its report before the court.

According to sources privy to the matter, Dr. Atif Inam was replaced by Dr. Tariq Abdullah in the board after the former excused himself owing to his personal engagements.

“Dr Tariq Abdullah is member of general surgery ward of PIMS,” they said, adding that doctors part of general surgery, pulmonology, medicine and medical ICU are included in the medical board.

They said Associate Professor Medicine Shafat Rasool is heading the board along with Dr Zia as pulmonologist and Dr Salman from medical ICU.

“The four-member board will prepare his medical report which will be presented before the court,” they said.

On Saturday, doctors at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) have decided to conduct CT pulmonary angiography to examine lungs of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is suffering from chronic asthma.

According to sources at PIMS hospital, Shahbaz Gill is undergoing regular clinical tests after he is suffering from chest infection, body pain and sore throat.

“He is being administered anti-biotic to deal with chest infection besides also being nebulize regularly,” they said, adding that his blood pressure, sugar and pulse are recorded in normal range.

To ascertain causes behind his breathing issues, the sources said that he would undergo CT pulmonary angiography. “Gill is currently being staying at a single room in cardiac centre of PIMS and is being provided with facilities of AC, TV, sofa and food as per the advice of doctors,” they said.

The sources further shared that the PTI leader is allowed to walk during evening and morning besides being allowed to take full nap.