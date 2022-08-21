Staff Reporter

Minister reviews rehabilitation work of rain-hit area in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS    –   Sindh Minister for Education and focal person rain emergency Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Saturday held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah to evaluate losses caused by monsoon rain. On the occasion, provincial minister announced to exempt district from collecting any tax due to heavy rain. He said that affectees of rain-hit areas would not leave alone in this difficult time and the Sindh government would also extend every possible assistance. Shah said that recommendation to declare Mirpurkhas as a calamity hit area had been communicated while availability of essential food items and medicines was being ensured to accommodate rain-hit people at relief camps in different areas on urgent basis, Minister said that like other districts  Rs.3 million were also released for ensuring immediate relief to rain-git people. Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aaabdeen giving detailed briefing told that around 35 relief camps had been established in all talukas of Mirpurkhas where 1941 people had been accommodated so far while number of PD and FD houses was 50.

He said that  due to heavy downpour five persons were killed and 2 injured while a compensation cheque was also given to heirs of one deceased. The Director Nara Canal Mansoor Ahmed Memon gave briefing about drainage of accumulated rain water.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Punjab govt decides to renovate Rawalpindi Gymkhana on modern lines

Karachi

Rs1.5 billion released for repair, construction of roads: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi

No further delay will be tolerated in LG polls: JI

Karachi

Enraged people take to streets against power outages

Karachi

Army troops start relief operations in rain-hit areas of Sindh

Karachi

80pc rainwater drained from Hyderabad, claims Memon

Karachi

Badin declared calamity-hit

International

Islamists kill 12 in Somali hotel attack

International

Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test

Entertainment

Cineworld shares plunge on bankruptcy fears

1 of 9,890

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More