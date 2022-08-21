MMIDA KP opposes fuel price adjustment in electricity bills

Mardan – Central Chairman of Marble Mines and Industries Development Association (MMIDA), Muhammad Sajjad Khan said that due to heavy taxes such as fuel price adjustment, the electricity unit of the marble industry has reached 80 rupees per unit which makes it difficult to run the factories.

He expressed these views while addressing an emergency meeting of the Association. A large number of manufacturers and executive body members MMIDA from Peshawar, Mardan, Bara Banda, Jahangira, Swabi, Buner, Abbottabad, Bajaur and other districts participated in the meeting. Sajjad Khan added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being robbed in the name of fuel price adjustment.

He argued that the huge increase in electricity bills, the heavy taxes like fuel price adjustment and the marble industry electricity unit has reached Rs.80. He added that it is difficult to run a factory at Rs.80 per unit. He argued that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is self-sufficient in terms of electricity generation and produces electricity at 50 paise per unit, but the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being robbed in the name of fuel price adjustment.

He expressed concern over the unnecessary taxes in the name of fuel price adjustment and said that the remaining factories of the marble industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also be closed to protest against the rate of 80 rupees per unit in the recent electricity bill, which millions of people will be unemployed.

Sajjad Khan added that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is generating electricity from water and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being played with despite the right of this province in the 18th amendment. He further said that the Federation should stop charging extortion from the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of fuel price adjustment, which produces 50 paise per unit of electricity. He added that it is completely cruel to send 80 rupees per unit to this province.

The federal government should immediately announce the end of fuel price adjustment from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can earn a living for their children.