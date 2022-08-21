News Desk

MQM challenges Imran Khan’s nomination for Lyari constituency

The MQM-P, has challenged the approval of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on the National Assembly seat from Lyari.

Returning Officer’s decision of approving nomination papers for NA-246 Lyari, has been challenged by the MQM-P candidate Tayyab Hashmi in election tribunal, Salman Mujahid Baloch said.

MQM-P candidate in his plea said that Imran Khan has misreported his assets in nomination papers. ” He fails to meet the criteria set by the constitution’s Article 62 and 63 for public office,” the MQM argued in its petition.

The federal and provincial election commission, the returning officer and Imran Khan has been made party in the petition.

The PTI has submitted nomination papers of Imran Khan from three constituencies of the National Assembly in Karachi vacated after the speaker accepted resignations of the party’s MNAs.

Former governor Sindh Imran Ismail submitted nomination papers of Khan while former PTI MNA from the Lyari constituency NA-246, Shakoor Shad submitted nomination papers as a covering candidate.

The nomination papers of Imran Khan were also submitted from NA-237 and NA-239 with Captain (retd) Jamil submitting his nomination papers as covering candidate in the former and Raja Azhar in the latter.

Earlier, the PTI chairman announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the National Assembly speaker accepted the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats would be held on September 25.

