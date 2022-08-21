MQM-P challenges Imran Khan’s nomination papers in SHC

KARACHI – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday challenged the acceptance of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination papers for the by-election to be held in NA-246 Layari, Karachi tomorrow (Sunday, August 21, 2022) in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

MQM-P candidate Tayyab Hashmi filed the appeal in which he said that the returning officer (RO) had completely overlooked the facts while accepting PTI chairman’s papers.

“Imran concealed his agricultural land in his returns as well as the bank statement. He also submitted a false affidavit,” he said, adding, “Therefore, it is prayed to the court to reject his nomination papers.”