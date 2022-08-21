NADRA embraces massive digital transformation, gender parity: Chairman

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik said the authority embraced massive digital transformation through procedural and structural reforms during the last one year.

He said that some 43 initiatives were planned during the period to digitalise NADRA and to improve its service delivery. Out of those initiatives, 27 had been completed.

Further informing about the reforms, Malik said that some 100 new centres were established in the far-flung areas of the country, besides improving the facilities in the existing ones to provide hassle-free services to the people, and to end the long queues that used be a routine outside almost every NADRA office. The authority also set up public engagement programme and held open courts to resolve grievances of the people, he added.

The chairman further said that NADRA had eased the registration process for women and allowed them to get themselves and their children registered with the national database without having to be escorted by a male member of the family.

The authority, he said, expedited the registration process that increased the number of daily registrations from 70,000 to 125,000, and majority of them were youngsters and women. Malik informed that there were around one billion people living in the world without any citizenship registration or document. He proposed that the country should focus on adopting universal database coverage to cover all its population under a unified national database.