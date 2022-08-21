Nine dead, 17 injured in rain-related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR – Nine persons were killed and 17 others were injured in rain-related incidents in different areas of the province, said casualties updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday.

The authority has started distribution of relief goods among the rain affected people of district D I Khan, Khyber and South Waziristan.

The PDMA has set up four relief camps in D I Khan and has released Rs30 million to the rain and flood affectees.

The authority said that administrations of the affected districts including D I Khan, Chitral, Kohistan, Khyber and South Waziristan were taking measures to provide relief to the rains and flood-affected people.

It said, “PDMA is monitoring the whole situation and on the directives of the provincial government, PDMA, district administrations and agencies concerned have been put on high alert.”