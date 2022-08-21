Nine soldiers martyred, four injured in AJK road accident: ISPR

Nine soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and another four suffered injuries after their vehicle plunged into a nullah in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Bagh district in the wee hours of Sunday, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Besides, four soldiers were injured who were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The funeral prayers of all Shuhada (martyrs) were offered at Mangla garrison where Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and military officials attended the Namaz-e-Janaza .Jasde Khaki (bodies) of Shuhada would be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honours”, it added.