No further delay will be tolerated in LG polls: JI

KARACHI – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has made it clear that neither the party would make any compromise nor 30 million Karachiites would tolerate any further delay in the local government elections.

The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Saturday. He was flanked by JI leaders Osama Razi, Raja Arif Sultan, Engr Saleem Azhar, Zahid Askari and others.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that despite the Election Commission of Pakistan’s final announcement for the local government polls on August 28 and the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s decision in its favor, some political parties still illogically desire to get the polls further delayed.

Some ruling parties participate in by polls of the national assembly constituencies with fervor and zeal but are afraid of local government elections and want an escape route.

He further said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stabbed 30 million Karachiites by notifying and legalizing flawed results of the last census and by extending the quota system for indefinite period of time. He said that the fresh census would only be accepted if it is done under the defacto formula and not under the dijure. People should be counted in the city they live, he said. Talking about the current scenario, he said that the roads network in Karachi has totally collapsed as there was not a single road in the city, parts of which are not broken. The citizens were kept deprived of basic facilities while the political administrator sticking illegally to his seat was unable to do anything except lip-service.

He further said that the JI has fought the case of Karachi and Karachiites on all available forums. The JI has served the city in the past and will do so in letter and spirit if elected in the local bodies elections.

He also talked about the Karachi Rights March and said that the party is taking out the march on August 21 (today) for the rights of Karachi and Karachiites. It is aimed at voicing the demands of the city, he said and appealed the masses to join the march at University Road.