PAF relief operation continues in flash flood hit areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh

In the current unprecedented monsoon rain spell, Pakistan Air Force continues to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of Nurwah, Madadpur, Kot Magsi, Mauripur, Sohbatpur, Habib Kot, Fatehpur, Sadiq Pul, Fazilpur and Hajipur.

On the special instructions of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Emergency Response teams of PAF are working round the clock to provide rations to people trapped in their homes.

During the operation hundreds of flood affectees have been evacuated to safety. Additionally, all available resources are being utilized to provide treatment and medicine to the flood affectees at the field medical camps established by Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan Air Force has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. Relief operation in South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh areas is a practical manifestation of PAF’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.