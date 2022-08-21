Pakistan censor boards decline to pass Indian Punjabi films

The censor boards of provinces have declined to pass five Indian Punjabi comedy films which had earlier got No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the previous government.

The current government in the Centre seems to have changed the policy towards the Indian Punjabi comedy films.

After the refusal of the censor boards to pass these films, their release in Pakistan has been deferred.

These Indian Punjabi films include: Fuffad Ji, Puaada, Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme, Chal Mera Putt 3 and Saunkan Saunkane.

The distributors had bought these films for millions of rupees, but they are reluctant to release them due to refusal of the censor boards to pass them.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Electricity shortfall reaches 5,192MW

Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhry demands more administrative units to deal with floods

Islamabad

Electricity likely to go up by Rs4.69 per unit

Karachi

Jordanian princess arrives in Pakistan

Lahore

PTI’s female MNAs call on CM Punjab

Karachi

MQM challenges Imran Khan’s nomination for Lyari constituency

Karachi

Woman’s body drowned in Malir river recovered

Islamabad

Medical board examining Shahbaz Gill changed again: sources

Karachi

Two planes narrowly escape midair collision over Karachi Airport

Islamabad

Coronavirus infects 468 more Pakistanis: NIH

1 of 10,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More