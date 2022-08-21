Agencies

Pakistan Railways to develop five major stations as commercial hubs

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways (PR) will develop five major stations as commercial hubs to increase revenue of the department.  This was decided in a meeting presided over by Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the Railway Headquarters here on Saturday.  It was decided to modernise Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta railway stations. The minister directed the administration to immediately depute staff at the Gwadar office. He asked the concerned officers to ensure the availability of all power vans in fully fit condition by November. Thar Coal Connectivity Project and the concept of Dedicated Freight Corridor from Karachi Port Terminal to Pipri project were also discussed. Railway Minister Saad Rafique directed the administration to improve the sanitation arrangements at the railway stations. It was decided in the meeting that the business proposal of Main Line-3 (ML3 ) would be presented before concerned authorities of Qatar government and investors during the visit of the federal minister to Qatar.

