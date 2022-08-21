Past in Perspective

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.–Isaac Asimov.

The 2002 Gujarat riots one of the most brutal instance of inter-communal violence in India. It lasted for three days and was said to have been ignited after a train was burnt in Godhra, causing the deaths of 58 Hindu pilgrims who were returning from Ayodhya. According to the official figures, at least 1044 people died, 223 went missing and over 2500 were injured. Muslims were predominantly attacked and suffered the most. These figures are much more exaggerated according to different reports carried out by tribunals so there is no way of knowing how many people were affected. Outside of killings, there were multiple rapes, looting and the destruction of property. Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and was accused of condoning this violence, along with the police and members of the authorities.

