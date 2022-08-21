PM suspends fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills of shopkeepers

LAHORE – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed Federal Board of Revenue to immediately suspend the collection of fixed sales tax through electricity bills from small traders and devise a new road map for tax collection.

Presiding over a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he also directed an inquiry over the levy of increased sales tax ratio on shopkeepers and retailers in the electricity bills. The prime minister said the representatives of the traders should be taken on board while making any decision on tax collection through electricity bills from the shopkeepers.

Reiterating his commitment to take all possible measures for the financial security of the poor, Shehbaz Sharif directed all relevant ministries and authorities to immediately finalise an effective mechanism to reduce electricity rates to provide relief to the people.