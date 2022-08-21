Police arrested 15 criminals

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested 15 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession during the last 24 hours, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities. Following these directives, Secretariat police arrested the accused namely Adnan Amjad and recovered 160 gram hashish from his possession. Aabpara police arrested two accused Faisal Messih and Faisal Aminoul and recovered 120 litres of alcohol, one 30 bore pistol, one 12 bore gun along with ammunition from their possession. Similarly, the Phulgran police team arrested drug peddlers namely Abid Ali and recovered 120 gram hashish from his possession. Tranol police apprehended a drug peddler namely Adnan Khan and recovered 1400 gram heroin from him. Golra police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Saqib and Muhammad Rehan and involved in illegally oil selling. Moreover, Shalimar police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Zeeshan Raiz and Hassan Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 230 gram hashish from their possession. Koral police arrested accused namely Muhammad Shfique and recovered 125 gram heroin from his possession. Shehzad Town and Khanna police arrested three accused namely Ishfaq, Ali Abbas and Ghulam Rasool and recovered one 12 bore gun and two 30 bore pistols from their possession. I-Area police apprehended two accused Muhamamd Saqib and Zaheer Ahmed and recovered 570 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad police intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits involved in it.