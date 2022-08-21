News Desk

Polling for by election in NA-245 Karachi underway

Polling for the by election in National Assembly constituency NA-245 Karachi is underway and will continue till 5pm without any break.

Seventeen candidates are contesting the by-poll including candidates of MQM-Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pak Sarzameen Party.

The seat had fallen vacant due the death of PTI MNA, Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

A total 263 polling stations have been set up by the election commission for the by-election, of which 60 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

Strict security plan has been chalked out to maintain law and order on the polling day.

