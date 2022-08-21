Our Staff Reporter

PSCA receives silver button on completing 100,000 subscribers

LAHORE – The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has achieved an important milestone on digital media by receiving silver play button from YouTube for reaching 100,000 subscribers.

On this occasion, Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal presented the silver button to PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan.

kamram Khan said that the PSCA was highlighting a positive image of the police on social media, adding that the media team of the authority was also helping the public through its awareness campaigns.

The team was thankful for encouragement and positive response from social media users, he said. The PSCA would continue its efforts for police image building and public awareness campaigns, he added.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Imports expected to decline in coming months, says Dr Murtaza

Business

Agri dept extends date for receiving applications to provide laser levelers

Business

Farmers advised to prepare land for gram cultivation in Sept

Business

Installed power generation capacity stands at 38,906MW

Business

Tarbela Dam filled to maximum level of 1550 feet

Business

Ahsan wants private sector to take driving seat to move Pakistan forward

Columns

Federal resources and levies

Columns

Plight of literacy in Pakistan

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

Business

Punjab, Sindh fail to utilise annual budgets

1 of 1,934

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More