PTI leader shot dead in Quetta

QUETTA – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nargis Baloch was shot dead by unknown men riding a motorbike near Balochistan University, local media reported.

According to details, PTI leader Nargis Baloch was killed dead near Balochistan University by unknown assailants. It is to be noted that Nargis’s two children were killed earlier this year.

Earlier on August 6, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Malik Liaquat had been injured after unknown people shot at his vehicle in Dir area. According to details, firing at PTI MPA Malik Liaquat has left four security guards dead while the other four, including the MPA, have been badly injured. The attackers have not been identified. Unknown attackers shot at Laiquat’s car when he was travelling with his four guards and some other party workers.

KPK Chief Minister Mehmood Khan had taken notice of the incident and ordered Inspector General KPK to present a report of the incident. The police started a search operation after the incident. The CM has ordered to arrest of the culprits as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, some unidentified persons on Saturday killed a woman on Sariab Road. According to police, armed men riding a bike opened fire on the victim outside Shaheen Banglo near University of Balochistan. Later, the body was handed over to heirs after completing the medico-legal formalities.

ONE KILLED, 9 INJURED

AS PASSENGER COACH OVERTURNS

A man was killed while nine others including a woman got injured as a passenger coach overturned in the Bolan area of Balochistan here on Saturday.

Levis officials said that the passenger coach was on its way to Karachi from Quetta when due to over speeding, it skidded off the road and overturned at Qambri bridge of Bolan.

Resultantly, one person whose identity could not be ascertained died on the spot while nine others received injuries, two of them were critically injured. Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the victims to district headquarter hospital for medical aid. The local administration was looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, a young man from Quetta’s Sariab Road area sacrificed his life while saving a minor boy who drowned in a well. Mir Balach Nowsherwani went down inside the flooded well to rescue the boy. The boy was collecting garbage when the tragedy struck. Unfortunately, both of them lost their lives during the rescue efforts. “Balach did not come back,” Bilawal Nowshwerwani, a cousin of Balach stated as he burst into tears. He said that Balach sacrificed his life to save the life of the minor boy.

Relatives, friends and people of the area launched a rescue operation on their own to rescue the minor boy and Balach. “We retrieved the two bodies after 14 hours of efforts”, said Bilawal. He said that the rescue team of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reached the spot after three hours and they were also helpless.

During this situation, two young men from Balochistan’s Mastung district reached the spot of the incident. The young men identified as Jalil Ahmed Shahwani and Amir Hamza Shahwani retrieved the bodies after 14 hours. “We faced a serious danger inside the well to recover the bodies,” Jalil Shahwani stated. He said that there was darkness in the well which was also flooded. “We were not sure that we would come back,” he said. The bravery of the two young men prompted Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to announce rewards and jobs for both.