PTI’s female MNAs call on CM Punjab

A delegation of women members of the National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Women MNAs pay tribute to Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s public welfare work in strong words.

Rescue 1122 is your historic welfare project, which has no precedent.

The provision of free medicines in emergency wards is a proof of the public service of Elahi.

The announcement of free education after matriculation till graduation is a wonderful science-friendly initiative of Parvaiz Elahi.

You have taken exemplary steps for the welfare of the people in a short period of time, which is recognized by all.

According to CM, Respect for women is part of our social, societal and religious values. The rights given to women in the religion of Islam, the West cannot even imagine.

Allah Ta’ala has given sanctity and respect to woman by making her the guardian of great and beautiful relationships like mother, daughter and sister.

No society or nation can develop without the involvement of women in the practical field.

The previous governments did not take any positive steps to include women in the national mainstream.

According to the vision of Imran Khan, our government is determined to include women in the national mainstream.

Will give respect, development and protection to women.

Among those who met the Chief Minister were Andalib Abbas, Kanwal Shozab, Alia Hamza Malik, Dr. Nosheen Hamid, Rukhsana Naveed, Munora, Ghazala Saifee, Nusrat Waheed, Saira Nadeem, Shanila Roth and Rubina Jameel.