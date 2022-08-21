Staff Reporter

Quetta-Sukkur highway partially restored for traffic

QUETTA – Traffic on the National highway of Bolan connecting Balochistan with Sindh through Quetta-Sibi-Sukkar has been partially restored. However, due to heavy rains, the highway was closed at various points due to the flow of flood water in Harek Causeway, Gashtri Nallah, Drinjan Nullah, and Yaru Causeway. Deputy Commissioner Imran Ahmed Bangulzai advised the passengers to avoid unnecessary travel and in case of making the necessary journey, people may contact emergency control room Katchi for any untoward situation.

 

 

 

He said that Levi’s Rescue Teams have been assigned duties to remain alert on national highways for patrolling and public service.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Imports expected to decline in coming months, says Dr Murtaza

Business

Agri dept extends date for receiving applications to provide laser levelers

Business

Farmers advised to prepare land for gram cultivation in Sept

Business

Installed power generation capacity stands at 38,906MW

Business

Tarbela Dam filled to maximum level of 1550 feet

Business

Ahsan wants private sector to take driving seat to move Pakistan forward

Columns

Federal resources and levies

Columns

Plight of literacy in Pakistan

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

Business

Punjab, Sindh fail to utilise annual budgets

1 of 1,879

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More