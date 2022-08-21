APP

RDA directorates instructed to formulate plans for swift service delivery

Rawalpindi    –   Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa on Saturday directed all the directorates of the authority to come up with their plans for swift service delivery, transparency, the citizens’ facilitation and good governance.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure protection and preservation of the official record besides scanning and computerization of the entire records of the housing societies on fast track basis. In order to introduce pro-people initiatives, a proper waiting area should be set up in RDA office, he said adding that all the officials must ensure punctuality besides observing official decorum in their offices. Smoking must also be avoided in the waiting area, he added.

The DG further directed the authorities that a smoking corner be established in the RDA building.

He ordered the LD&EM and MP&TE Directorates to submit proposals to increase revenue generation and the officers to develop timelines and systems for completion of the transfer deeds.

The applicants should be facilitated and they should not visit the office to check whether their documents have been verified or not. They should receive a SMS that they could collect their documents from the One Window Operation Center, he added. The engineering directorate directed to prepare a beautification plan for the controlled area of RDA and a mechanism should also be developed to solve traffic problems.  He said that the departments concerned including City Traffic Police Rawalpindi should also be taken on board to solve traffic issues.

The performance of all directorates would be reviewed on monthly basis, he said and informed that the certificates of appreciation and bonuses would also be given to the officials on excellent performance.

