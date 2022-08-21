Rs1.5 billion released for repair, construction of roads: Murtaza Wahab

KMC constructing road from Machli Chowk to KANUPP at a cost of Rs800 million, says Murtaza Wahab



KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, CM Law Advisor and Sindh Government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that the Sindh government had released Rs1.5 billion immediately for the construction and repair of roads affected after the rains.

“In the first phase, the seven routes on which the People’s Bus Service is running will be repaired where needed. The construction and repair of other roads will also be started. Criticism does not solve problems. The Chief Minister of Sindh had met the Prime Minister in Islamabad and sought federal government’s help to improve the situation after the rains in Sindh. The federal government has been asked to handover three major hospitals of Karachi to the Sindh government for the next 25 years,” the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Frere Hall. People’s Party leader Moazzam Qureshi and concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that 157 development schemes had been approved at a cost of Rs18 billion in this financial year of Karachi, out of which 146 schemes were under the Annual Development Program. He said that 12 billion rupees had been released for these schemes, adding that no government wanted city roads to be dilapidated as it caused hardship to the citizens.

Wahab said that Chakiwara Road, Miran Shah Road, Sher Shah Road, 31 different roads in the site area, Shahrah Noor Jahan in Central District, Main road of Orangi Town, Federal B Area leading to Gulbarg, the roads around Civil Hospital and Jinnah Hospital and other roads are also part of these development works. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the flyover in Gulistan-e-Johar will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 billion, while a six-lane bridge will be constructed to solve the long-standing problem of the people of Korangi.

“This project will cost Rs 5.5 billion. The red line project is under construction in Karachi which is a worth 72 billion rupees. KMC is constructing a road from Machli Chowk to KANUPP at a cost of 800 million,” he added. He said that the construction of a two-way road from Qayyumabad to Baloch Colony is also a part of the scheme.

The Administrator Karachi said that District Municipal Corporations need to improve their performance and to resolve the problems in the streets of their respective areas. To a question, he said that Imran Khan did not give anything to Karachi and just announced a package of Rs 162 billion but Karachi did not get anything. The Administrator said that the Election Commission of Pakistan made delimitations not the government.

In response to another question, said that the incident that happened on the Shadman Town drain, may Allah prevent it from happening again.

“The work on the drain had already started, and it will be completed as soon as possible,” Barrister Murtaza Wahab added and said that there should not be politics on such incidents.

The Administrator of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has started working in Central District and it is hoped that the cleanliness situation will start improving soon.

In response to a question from media representatives, he said that the ban on shopping bags is a essential for the city as plastic bags block drains and create other problems. He said that citizens should use baskets or envelopes made of paper could also be used. The Administrator also warned of strict action against those who make and use shopping bags.