SBP signs MoU with CPCA for promotion of cricket

LAHORE – Taking a major step for the promotion of cricket at grassroots level, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA), a subsidiary department of Pakistan Cricket Board here at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday. Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and CEO Central Punjab Cricket Association (CPCA) Abdullah Khurram Niazi signed the MoU documents at the office of Director General Sports Punjab. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan and Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo were also present on this occasion. Under the MoU, different pitches will be constructed at Sports Board Punjab’s Cricket Academy at Nishtar Park Sports Complex and collective efforts will be contributed for the development of cricket at junior level. However, the operation and management of these cricketing activities will be responsibility of the SBP and an official of SBP will look after these affairs. As per MoU, the CPCA will be technical partners of SBP and will extend all kinds of support for the promotion of cricket at junior level. Moreover, the SBP will hire cricket coaches and trainers after the recommendation of CPCA. The SBP cricket team will also participate in cricket leagues of CPCA.