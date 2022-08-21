Our Staff Reporter

Sehat Sahulat Card proved a game-changer initiative: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE – Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday that Sehat Sahulat Card had been proved a game-changer.

Presiding over a meeting here, she said that more than 1.9 million people had benefited from the programme so far.

She said that the best medical treatment was being provided to dengue and coronavirus patients in the government teaching hospitals.

The minister sought suggestions for appointment of new principals to five different teaching institutions in the province. She also issued directions for release of funds for construction of the University of Child Health Sciences. She ordered for completing the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Institute of Cardiology Dera Ghazi Khan and under-construction 600-bed Mother and Child Block at the Gangaram Hospital within the given time-frame.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Akhtar Malik, Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch, additional secretaries, special secretaries, chief planning officer and other officers attended the meeting.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Imports expected to decline in coming months, says Dr Murtaza

Business

Agri dept extends date for receiving applications to provide laser levelers

Business

Farmers advised to prepare land for gram cultivation in Sept

Business

Installed power generation capacity stands at 38,906MW

Business

Tarbela Dam filled to maximum level of 1550 feet

Business

Ahsan wants private sector to take driving seat to move Pakistan forward

Columns

Federal resources and levies

Columns

Plight of literacy in Pakistan

Newspaper

Past in Perspective

Business

Punjab, Sindh fail to utilise annual budgets

1 of 1,934

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More