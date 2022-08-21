Our Staff Reporter

Sindh government imposes ban on fishing, bathing in sea

KARACHI   –   Karachi Commissioner on Saturday imposed a ban on fishing and bathing in sea under section 144.

According to details, the Deputy Commissioner has issued a notification of banning fishing and bathing in the sea for 13 days citing extreme weather conditions. The ban would be in place from August 19 to August 31, the notification said. The Commissioner has urged the locals to avoid visiting the sea and ordered the administration to implement the ban strictly. It is to be noted the 38 fishermen aboard two boats had drowned in the sea near Keti Bandar due to strong winds.  The government had imposed a 7-day ban on fishing on that occasion as well, however, the fishermen violated the ban and paid the utmost price.

