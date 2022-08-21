Tarar warns CM Elahi of ‘consequences if a single PML-N worker is arrested’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Narcotics Control Ataullah Tarar Saturday accused ‘the remote controlled’ Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi of playing the role of a ‘facilitator’ in advancing the ‘anti-state narrative’ of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to media outside Islamabad High Court (IHC), Tarar flanked by Rana Mashood said that the false cases were being registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in Punjab. He alleged Punjab police were committing robberies in the houses of PML-N assembly members during their ‘illegal raids’.

They had approached the IHC to seek protective bail after their arrest warrants were issued by a Lahore court in a case regarding violence in the Punjab Assembly.

He claimed that it was the revenge of Shahbaz Gill’s arrest that PML-N sympathisers were being booked in false and fabricated cases. “You (PTI leaders) will have to face the consequences, we stand firm, we are not afraid of arrest,” he said. Imran Khan through a remote control from Banigala was using the Punjab government to fix his political opponents, he alleged. “Parvez Elahi sahib, you and your son (Moonis Elahi) will face the consequences of this new trend that you have set,” Tarar said.

He, however, warned both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Punjab government officials that they would be taken to task if even a single PML-N worker were arrested. Tarar said that Parvez Elahi’s son, who had no official position in the provincial government, was issuing orders to the government officials.

He called for registration of cases against those who had manhandled the Punjab Assembly’s deputy speaker, and dared Parvez Elahi to show even a single picture of being tortured.