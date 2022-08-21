Terrorist commander, accomplice killed in NW operation

ISLAMABAD – A terrorist commander along with his accomplice was killed in an intense fire exchange during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense fire exchange took place between the army troops and terrorists during the IBO. The terrorist commander killed was identified as Khabaib Alias Bilal of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and killing of innocent citizens.

Terrorist Commander Khabaib was also involved in suicide attack on security forces’ convoy in Mir Ali in August 2022.