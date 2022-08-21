Thirty-Two people killed in Turkey in separate crashes at accident sites

Sixteen people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when a bus crashed into emergency workers and journalists who were attending an earlier accident on a highway near the city of Gaziantep, local authorities said.

Regional governor Davut Gul said the dead included three firefighters, four emergency health workers and two drone operators from a Turkish news agency.

“At around 10:45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here,” Gul said, speaking from the scene of the accident on the road east of Gaziantep.

“While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 metres behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground.”

Vice President Fuat Oktay said the emergency workers and journalists had “lost their lives in the line of duty”.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Islamists kill 12 in Somali hotel attack

International

Finnish PM reveals she has taken drug test

International

Philippines logs 3,715 new COVID-19 cases, 47 more deaths

International

UN says in contact with Israel over closure of Palestinian NGOs

International

QR code-based registration system launched to facilitate Pakistani community

International

UN chief asks Russia not to cut nuclear plant from Ukraine grid

International

Palestinian killed in Israeli West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

International

Myanmar junta chief says military open to negotiations with Suu Kyi after her trial

International

Germany’s Scholz denies influence in tax fraud probe

International

EU backs new monkeypox jab method to stretch supply

1 of 2,876

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More