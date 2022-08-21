Our Staff Reporter

Those hurling threats at police to face action: Sana

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned those hurling threats to the Islamabad IGP, DIG and lady magistrate that they would have to face a legal action under the law.

“PTI Chief Imran Khan has threatened to the Islamabad IGP, DIG and the lady magistrate during his address to a rally at the F-9 Park of dire consequences for giving remand of Shehbaz Gill. The whole world has seen him (Imran) saying this and now they should be ready to face a legal action,” the minister said in a statement issued late Saturday night.

Appreciating the performance of the Islamabad police, the minister said that the ICT police is performing his duties in a professional manner and will continuing to do so in future. “Hurling threats to the lady police officer and other officers is violative of the law,” he said and warned that a legal action would definitely be initiative against all those hurling threats to the police force.

 

