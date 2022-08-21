Staff Reporter

Two female teachers die in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH – Two female school teachers died while two others and a van driver sustained serious injuries when their vehicle collided with a mini-bus, near Shah Jamal in Muzaffargarh district. According to Rescue 1122, the department received a call about the accident. When the rescue teams rushed to the site, they found five injured persons including four female teachers and a driver. The injured were taken to DHQ hospital. Two teachers namely Tayyiba, 32, wife of Aqeel, and Saleha, 30, wife of Munawar were declared dead by the doctors.

The other three identified as Shehzad, Anila, and Maqsood Bibi, 32, are in critical condition.

