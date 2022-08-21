Our Staff Reporter

UoP VC awarded Academic Excellence Award-2022

PESHAWAR – Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) on Wednesday conferred Academic Excellence Award-2022 upon Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees.

An official statement said that Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman presented the award to Dr Idrees at a ceremony held to acknowledge the heroes of Pakistan on account of the country’s 75th Independence Day in Lahore. The APSUP organised the ceremony to appreciate the stars of Pakistan who made their mark in Impact Ranking and QS Ranking.

Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees was presented with the award in recognition of his commitment to promoting education and academia, and for leading the University of Peshawar towards improvement in various international rankings, including Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking and QS Ranking.

The Vice-Chancellor was praised as a dynamic leader focused on raising the state of research-based education and educational services in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees also won an award as the best young scientist in the field of molecular biology in the year 2009.

