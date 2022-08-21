Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Qatar in the coming few days is a consequential diplomatic visit. The Prime Minister is set to make a series of visits to many countries, including Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway, but the visit to Qatar, made at the invitation of the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, can be instrumental for our diplomatic initiatives for a number of reasons.

Firstly, good diplomatic relations and collaboration with Qatar are imperative to our business interests. Qatar is planning to invest in various sectors of Pakistan, especially in energy, trade and businesses, and it is necessary for the interest of our economy that we further strengthen the bilateral economic ties between both countries.

One of the most major points of discussion, and where our collaboration needs to be expanded is that of our LNG contracts with Qatar. Last year, Pakistan came close to an LNG crisis partly due to an inability to negotiate. Pakistan was initially supposed to get 11 LNG Cargoes in November, which include 7 from a long-term agreement with Qatar, one each from the long-term contracts with ENI and Gunvor and two cargoes from spot purchases. The country faced a threat of shortage when some LNG Cargoes chose to default on their contracts—leaving Pakistan—it was precisely the diplomatic relationship between Qatar and Pakistan that gave us some reinsurance that Qatar would not default at that crucial time.

With the 15-year LNG contract still in place with Qatar, and once again, with winter around the corner which is likely to lead to increased demand for gas, it is of utmost importance that we keep the good bilateral relationship to ensure that no defaults or problems occur with respect to the provision of gas.