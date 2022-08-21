WASA MD reviews rain operation in city

LAHORE – Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmad on Saturday visited different main roads of the provincial capital and reviewed the rain operation.

According to WASA sources here, the MD visited emergency camp at Lakshmi Chowk and reviewed the performance of WASA officers and staff working in the field.

Ghufran Ahmad said that all disposal stations were working in full capacity, whereas staff and machinery of WASA were alert. He said that generators were used during absence of electricity to keep disposal stations operational.

After rain, water was timely cleared from almost all areas in the city, he added.

MD Ghufran said that as Met Office had predicted more spell of rains in view of which the staff of WASA was present in the field to ensure timely drainage of rain water.