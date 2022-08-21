Woman’s body drowned in Malir river recovered

The sixth body of a woman, who was among a six-member family and a driver drowned in Malir river in Karachi nearly a week back, has been found by rescuers on Sunday.

According to police, so far six bodies have been recovered during the rescue operation and search for the last body is ongoing until it is found.

A rescue operation was launched to search for the six members of the family who were swept away along with the driver, in the flood on National Highway Link Road in Karachi on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Damloti, where the flash flood in Malir river swept away, the ill-fated car with seven onboard. The rescue teams found the vehicle hours after the incident.

A man with his wife along with their four children and driver were traveling in the ill-fated car.

Pakistan, unprepared for the consequences of climate change, being battered by above normal monsoon rains, that have generated flash floods and urban flooding in cities, which have wreaked havoc in the country particularly devastating the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh and southern region of Punjab.