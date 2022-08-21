Our Staff Reporter

ZU Peshawar, Pabbi route to start soon: CM Aide

PESHAWAR – Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliq ur Rehman has said that the new feeder routes of the ZU Peshawar Bus Service will be activated soon.

The new routes also include the Pabbi feeder route, which will benefit the people of Pabbi and the surrounding areas of Nowshera providing the best travel facilities in the form of ZU Peshawar.

These views were expressed by Advisor to CM on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliq ur Rehman in a statement issued from his office. Khaliq ur Rehman said that the addition of new buses to Trans Peshawar Bus Service will provide better travel facilities to the passengers.

The people of Peshawar will also benefit more from new BRT feeder routes in Peshawar, he added.

He said that ZU Peshawar is a flagship project. BRT Peshawar has become the best Public transport project in Pakistan winning many international awards, we will continue to work for the welfare of the people.

 

 

