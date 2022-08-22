15th Women’s Self Defense Workshop at FJMU from 22nd

Lahore – The Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA) is going to organize Self Defense Workshop at Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore from August 22 to 24 on the eve of Independence celebration. Talking to The Nation, PMAA President Anwar Mohiuddin said that more than 350 female doctors will learn self-defense skills through kyokushin karate, kickboxing, krav maga and aikido. IFMSA-FJMU-LC President Dr. Kaynat Fatima will be focal person of the workshop that will be organized at Fatima Jinnah Medical University Girls Hostel Waris Road Lahore. Anwar Mohiuddin said that the PMAA was founded in 1998 and has been promoting Martial Arts in the country since last three decades. “We are training kyokushinkai karate and kickboxing in schools, colleges, universities, Police and other private sectors. “PMAA is recognized by the Directorate of Sports Government of Punjab, affiliated with International Karate Organization Japan and International Self Defense Organization-Greece. In addition to it, we have produced several national and international players, who have won not only on homeland but abroad as well. Our organization, is pioneer in Pakistan for using Martial Arts as a weapon to fight against child abuse, women harassment and such social evils present in society. “For the past SEVEN years, we have been serving the country and the nation by carrying out the responsibility of self-defense training simultaneously, we have conducted several self-defense workshops and seminars in collaboration with Consulate General of Japan, Karachi and Embassy of Japan- Islamabad, Consulate General of Japan recognized us in 2019, we are the only martial arts organization that is appreciated by President of Pakistan and Chief of the Army Staff.”