Our Staff Reporter

173 illegal treatment centres shuttered in 18 cities

LAHORE   –   The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 173 quacks’ treatment centres during the last two weeks. In its anti-quackery drive in 18 cities and their adjoining areas, the PHC enforcement teams carried out raids on 766 treatment centres. Out of these, 227 quackery centres had been converted into other legal businesses, while on 45, qualified physicians were treating patients. Besides sealed outlets, the PHC will continue surveillance of 315 treatment centres where qualified physicians were working at the time of the raids. Out of the shuttered outlets, 22 centres were closed down in Gujranwa­la, 18 each in Rawalpindi and Okara, Sheikhupura 15 and 13 in Lahore. In the city, Bismillah Hadi Jorr, Waseem Dental Clinic, Sardar Jee Dawakhana, Ashraf Clinic, Azim Medical Store, Lahore Lab and X-ray Centre, Waris Clinic, Hussain Clinic, Zafar Clinic, Shahbaz Jirrah, Yasin Homoeopathic Clinic, Altaf Dental Clinic and Ma’Sha’Allah Clinic were sealed. As per a spokesperson of the PHC, so far the PHC teams had visited 136,574 centres, and closed down over 38,700 illegal outlets, while 32,359 quacks had quit their illegal businesses.

More Stories
National

Sindh govt utilises all resources to help rain-hit people: CM

Islamabad

PAF continues rescue, relief activities for flood affectees: ISPR

Lahore

Sharif, Zardari gang invaded national institutions, says Cheema

National

Imran Khan approaches IHC for pre-arrest bail

Editors Pick

Balochistan floods: Another dam broken in Qila Abdullah

Islamabad

PTI to challenge ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

Lahore

CM orders crackdown on display of weapons

Lahore

Bilal Gunj auto market: A graveyard of vehicles

Islamabad

Political temperature rises as Imran booked under terrorism charges

Islamabad

PM, COAS review flood relief operations

1 of 9,905

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More