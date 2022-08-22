232 new cases of coronavirus, one death reported in Punjab

LAHORE – As many as 232 new cases of corona­virus with one death were reported in Punjab during the 24 hours. Ac­cording to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Depart­ment (P&SHD) on Sunday, the num­ber of coronavirus cases in the prov­ince reached 519,674 while death toll 13,596 and recoveries 502,558.

The P&SHD confirmed that 133 new cases of COVID-19 were re­ported in Lahore, 16 in Rawalpindi, 18 in Faisalabad, 21 in Hafizabad, 3 in Multan,14 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Chiniot, 2 in Okara, 01 in Gujranwala, 01 in Ka­sur, 01 in Sheikhupura, 03 in Pak­pattan, 08 in Sargodha, 02 in Nank­ana Sahib, 01 in Toba Tek Singh, 02 in Gujrat and 03 in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 11,823,715 tests for COVID-19 in the province.