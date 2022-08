851,000 kids to be administered anti-polio drops in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH – As many as 851,000 kids will be ad­ministered anti-polio doses in dis­trict Muzaffargarh during five-day special campaign, commencing from August 22.

According to the health depart­ment, “A total of 3134 teams will pay door to door visits to manage vacci­nation against the crippling disease.”